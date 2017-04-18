1,200 cases registered and 285 dead in whole country during Thingyan festival

The Information Ministry says 1,200 Thingyan festival-related incidents were registered and 285 people died and 1,073 people were injured in the whole country during the 2017 Thingyan festival.
It further said this figure is more than the last year’s. In the 2016 Thingyan festival, there were 967 cases registered, 272 dead and 1,086 injured.
Napyitaw Police Col. Zaw Khin Aung told Mizzima, “There are no heinous crimes registered in our Naypyitaw Council territory. We have only minor cases of brawling and scolding each other. No significant cases were registered in Naypyitaw Thingyan this year.”
Yangon Region had the highest number of cases registered in the whole country with 44 dead, followed by Bago Region with 37 dead. Mandalay Region has the third highest number of 36 dead.
During this 2017 Thingyan festival, the figures for cases registered region/state-wise are 34 cases with 9 dead and 15 injured in Kachin State, 7 cases with one dead and six injured in Kayah State, 15 cases with five dead and 31 injured in Karen State, 3 cases with one dead and one injured in Chin State, 167 cases with 26 dead and 194 injured in Sagaing Region, 42 cases with 11 dead and 35 injured in Tanintharyi Region, 154 cases with 37 dead and 183 injured in Bago Region, 56 cases with 11 dead and 45 injured in Magway Region, 160 cases with 36 dead and 136 injured in Mandalay Region, 50 cases with 20 dead and 66 injured in Mon State, 47 cases with 17 dead and 66 injured in Rakhine State, 223 cases with 44 dead and 111 injured in Yangon Region, 59 cases with 29 dead and 52 injured in Shan State and 144 cases with 28 dead and 104 injured in Ayeyarwady Region.