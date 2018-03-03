16 Myanmar trafficking victims to return home

By
Mizzima
On Saturday, 3 March 2018

An official hands over compensation to a victim trafficked to Thailand. Photo: Myanmar News Agency

Some 16 Myanmar nationals, including 14 men and two women, who were trafficked to Thailand were sent back to Myanmar through an arrangement with the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement and Thailand’s Ministry of Social Development and Human Security on the morning of 28 February 2018 at Myawady temporary reception centre, state media reported.

The 16 Myanmar nationals were then taken to the Mawlamyine youth training school and vocational training school, where travel documents will be issued to those who did not have or had lost their identity cards. They will be interviewed by the Anti-Trafficking Police Force to expose the human trafficker(s), after which they will be sent back to their respective homes, the report said.

