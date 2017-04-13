1,883 prisoners released in Myanmar to greet new year Thingyan festival

By
Global Times/Xinhua
On Thursday, 13 April 2017

Prisoners released from Mandalay Oe Boe prison on 12 April 2017. Photo: No. 2 Police Station

A total of 1,883 prisoners were released on Wednesday ahead of Myanmar’s new year water festival which is to start on Thursday, Myanmar State Counsellor’s Office announced. 

The 1,883 prisoners, including 233 women, were freed from prisons across the nation to enable them enjoy cut of prison terms on new year occasion. 

The release is the second of its kind after the National League for Democracy-led government took office. 

The government released 2,283 prisoners including 138 political prisoners, in same period of last year.

Courtesy Global Times

