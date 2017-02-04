200,000 meth tablets seized in Maungdaw

Myanmar Police seized 200,000 methamphetamine drug tablets in Myomakanyintan village in Maungdaw Township, Rakhine State, according to a statement by the State Counsellor Office on February 3.
Police raided the house of Corri Mullah, aged 26, at 2:00 am on February 2 and found the illegal stash of 194,250 tablets stashed in the spare wheel of a Mitsubishi Pajero car. However, the house owner, Corri Mullah, escaped.
A 30-year -old man Mar Mauk Calsin from Maungni village was detained. He claimed Corri Mullah was preparing to transport the drugs to Kyain Chaung, paying 100,000 kyat for transport.
Police are continuing to investigate the case.
Myanmar is a major producer of illegal methamphetamine tablets, many of which are exported to neighbouring countries, most notably Thailand.