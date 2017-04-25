21st Century Panglong Peace Conference to be held on 24 May

Myanmar’s government, military, and eight signatory armed groups to the Nationwide Ceasefire Accord (NCA) agreed on Monday on eight points with their continued peace process, Xinhua reported quoting the Director-General of the Ministry of the Office of the State Counsellor’s Office U Zaw Htay.
The Joint Implementation Coordination Meeting (JICM) which reviews peace activities and the second Panglong conference was held in Nay Pyi Taw on Monday, attended by State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Services Vice Senior-General Soe Win, and leaders of eight signatory armed groups to the NCA.
The meeting decided to hold the second meeting of the 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference in Nay Pyi Taw for five days from 24 May.
According to the report, the agreed eight points included exploration of basic policy accepted by all sides and holding national level political dialogue with groups that have not yet been included.