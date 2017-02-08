2nd meeting of Myanmar’s peace conference scheduled for Feb. 28

The second meeting of Myanmar's 21st century Panglong Peace Conference will be held in Nay Pyi Taw on Feb. 28 with participation of about 700 representatives, the official Global New Light of Myanmar reported Tuesday.
"We agreed to carry out the process with union spirit and to encourage groups that have not yet signed the Nationwide Ceasefire Accord (NCA) in the conference," U Zaw Htay, acting director-general of the Ministry of the State Counselor's Office, told the Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee (UPDJC) in the capital on Monday.
State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, who is also chairperson of the UPDJC, called for making clear and firm decision for peace at the meeting, emphasizing the importance of the organization in Myanmar's peace process and highlighting that the UPDJC is working for the emergence of the union.
At the meeting, Chairman of the Joint Cease fire Monitoring Committee Lt. Gen. Ya Pyae appealed for avoidance of armed conflicts in order to hold the second meeting of the Panglong Peace Conference successfully for national reconciliation and peace.
The Myanmar government and eight armed groups initiated the NCA on Oct. 15, 2015 and the first meeting of the Panglong Conference was held in August 2016.
Myanmar has began last month holding the first national region-oriented national political dialogues separately in three areas of Tanintharyi region, and the race-oriented political dialogue in Hpa-An, the country's southeastern Kayin state.
The outcome of all regional dialogues will be submitted to the second meeting of the Panglong Peace Conference at the end of this month under the NCA.
Courtesy Global Times