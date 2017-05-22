300 people forced to flee to India

By
Mizzima
On Monday, 22 May 2017

Photo: Arakan Army

A Myanmar-based insurgent group has driven out nearly 300 people, mostly women and children, from their homes forcing them to flee to neighbouring Mizoram in search of refuge, according to a report in the New Indian Express.

The report, which quoted, defence sources, said the exodus took place on Friday, it also said the insurgent Arakan Army held back male villagers.

The Assam Rifles said it had received information from the civil administration on Friday about the influx of a large group of people from Myanmar to southern Mizoram.

The Arakan Army is based in Kachin State but also operates in Rakhine and Chin State.

