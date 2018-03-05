300th school built by Nippon Foundation in Shan State

The Nippon Foundation has completed it 300th School in Shan State, state media reported on 5 March.
The post-primary school was built under an initiative to construct schools by the Ministry of Border Affairs and the Nippon Foundation.
According to the report, the Nippon Foundation has been providing assistance since 2002 to build or renovate schools and implement projects in the community to raise funds. He said the foundation was planning to expand the project into northern and southern Shan state and Kayah State to build some 120 schools.