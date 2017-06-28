Up to 38 innocent citizens have been killed during the Rakhine Conflict

The Office of the State Counsellor announced that there had been up to 38 deaths of innocent citizens since a border post attack in Rakhine State in October 2016.
It stated that the October 9th border patrol attacks in Maungdaw and Buthidaung were terrorist attacks.
The Office of the State Counsellor also announced on 21 June that they found terrorist training camps in the May Yu mountain range in Buthidaung and Maungdaw.
According to the Office of the State Counsellor, 736.24 million kyats in humanitarian aid was provided to victims after the terrorist attacks.
The donations included 140.22 million kyats from the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement, 179.605 million kyats from international organizations, 273.89 million kyats from Rakhine State Government, and 142.909 million kyats from the local donors starting from November 4, 2016, till June 27, 2017.