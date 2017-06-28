Up to 38 innocent citizens have been killed during the Rakhine Conflict

By
Mizzima
On Wednesday, 28 June 2017

Armed police conduct search operations at Warpait village in Maungdaw, located in Rakhine State, on October 14, 2016 as the government announced that terror groups were behind the series of attacks. Photo: Ye Aung Thu/AFP

The Office of the State Counsellor announced that there had been up to 38 deaths of innocent citizens since a border post attack in Rakhine State in October 2016.

It stated that the October 9th border patrol attacks in Maungdaw and Buthidaung were terrorist attacks.

The Office of the State Counsellor also announced on 21 June that they found terrorist training camps in the May Yu mountain range in Buthidaung and Maungdaw.

According to the Office of the State Counsellor, 736.24 million kyats in humanitarian aid was provided to victims after the terrorist attacks.

The donations included 140.22 million kyats from the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement, 179.605 million kyats from international organizations, 273.89 million kyats from Rakhine State Government, and 142.909 million kyats from the local donors starting from November 4, 2016, till June 27, 2017.

More Articles

Myanmar job seekers arrested with fake visas
US lists China among worst human trafficking offenders
Ethnic alliance announces new leader, four armed ethnic groups leave bloc
Myanmar plans to modernize police force
Fears for three Myanmar journalists taken by military
Burma, Iraq should be placed back on Child Soldier List - HRW

Advertisements

This Week