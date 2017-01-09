4 suspects involved in border outpost attack in Myanmar’s Rakhine state captured

Four suspects involved in October violent attack on Kyikanpyin, one of the three border outposts in Maungtaw in Myanmar's northern Rakhine state, have been arrested, Myanmar News Agency reported Sunday.
The four suspects were captured in a hide-out in Myitnar and Kyatyopyin villages on Saturday afternoon when the security forces carried out area clearance operation.
They were handed over to the local police station for interrogation, the report said.
Kyikanpyin border outpost is one of the three in Maungtaw being under violent attacks by armed men on Oct. 9 last year, in which nine policemen and five soldiers were killed. The two other outposts are Kotankauk of Rathedaung and Ngakhuya Office in the state.
The government formed a 13-member investigation commission, led by Vice President U Myint Swe, in Dec. 2 to probe into the background of Oct. 9 violent attacks by armed men on the three border posts.
The commission members visited Maungtaw township from Dec. 11 to 13 for the first round of field trip, inspecting and investigating in the 10 villages and 4 security camps where the armed attacks occurred. The second round of the field trip is underway this month, visiting other villages such as Norula and Alethankyaw villages.
The commission is tasked to formally report to the president by Jan 31. A dusk-to-dawn curfew is still being imposed on Maungtaw since Oct. 10.
Courtesy Global Times