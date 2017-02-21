69th Chin National Day celebrated

The 69th Chin National Day which falls on 20 February, was celebrated in Falam yesterday and was attended by President U Htin Kyaw and First Lady Daw Su Su Lwin, state media reported.
The President and First Lady, together with Union Ministers Lt-General Sein Win, Lt-General Ye Aung, Dr. Aung Thu, Dr.Myo Thein Gyi, Dr.Myint Htwe, U Win Khaing, Deputy Minister U Kyaw Myo and Brig-Gen Toe Yi were greeted by Chin ethnic people dressed in traditional clothing.
The President together with the Chin State Chief Minister U Salai Lian Luai and Chin State Hluttaw Chairman U Zoe Bwe cut ribbons for the occasion.
State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi also gave a speech honouring the occasion in Nay Pyi Taw. In her speech she thanked Chin ethnic people for their contribution to the upcoming Panglong Conference which originated from the first Panglong Conference in 1947.