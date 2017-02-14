7 out of 9 human trafficking cases in January were forced marriage

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 14 February 2017

A young woman attends Myanmar Anti-Trafficking Day held in Yangon in 2014. Photo: Mizzima

7 out of 9 human trafficking cases committed in January were forced marriage with Chinese nationals.

In January, human trafficking victims were taken from ethnic inhabited areas and there were 7 cases of forced marriage with Chinese nationals, one forced labour and one case of prostitution.

The human trafficking victims were from Bago, Shan State, Mandalay, Kachin State and Kayah State. Three cases were committed in Bago Region, three cases in Shan State, one case in Mandalay Region, one case in Kachin State, and one case in Kayah State.

A news report released by Information Ministry says 11 out of 16 human trafficking victims were rescued and 9 out of 19 accused were arrested with the remaining 10 accused still on the run.

Currently, human trafficking victims are being given protection and counselling services by Social Welfare Department under Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement.

