71st Martyrs’ Day held throughout Myanmar

The 71st anniversary of Martyrs’ Day was held at Zabuthiri Hall in Naypyitaw Council Office on July 19 in the morning.
This ceremony was attended by President Win Myint and his wife, Deputy C-in-C of Tatmadaw (Defence Services) among others and they observed five precepts from monks attending the ceremony and gave offertories to these monks in dedication to fallen martyrs.
Similarly, the 71st anniversary of Martyrs’ Day was held at Martyrs’ Mausoleum on July 19 in the morning and was attended by Vice-President Myint Swe, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, C-in-C of Defence Services, Speaker of House of Representatives, Speaker of House of Nationalities and the family of fallen martyrs who paid tribute to fallen martyrs.
Family members of two fallen martyrs, Minister Razak and his bodyguard Ko Htwe, paid tribute along with an interfaith prayer group and people at the tombs of the two martyrs.
Yangon Secretariat where the martyrs were assassinated and Bogyoke museum in Natmauk Road are being opened to the public for three days. The secretariat building has been opened to public on this anniversary day since 2014.
Bogyoke museum where martyr Bogoke (General) Aung San and his family lived is always opened to public on July 19 but people are not allowed to go upstairs.