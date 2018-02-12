71st Union Day celebrated throughout Myanmar

By
Mizzima
On Monday, 12 February 2018

The ceremony held to mark the 71st anniversary of Myanmar's Union Day at Maha Bandula Park, in Yangon on 12 February 2018. Photo: Thet Ko/Mizzima

Events in recognition of Myanmar’s 71st Union Day were held throughout the country today.

On February 12, 1947, Aung San and leaders from a number of ethnic groups across the country signed the "Panglong Agreement" designed to bring the many ethnic nationalities in the country together.

In his Union Day speech, President U Htin Kyaw said “The main ingredient needed for internal peace is mutual trust among the ethnic national brothers and sisters. That is why ethnic national brothers and sisters need to strive based on union spirit with unqualified trust, unity which is firm and determination which is resolute and continue the process of negotiations and seeking solutions.”

