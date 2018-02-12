71st Union Day celebrated throughout Myanmar

Events in recognition of Myanmar’s 71st Union Day were held throughout the country today.
On February 12, 1947, Aung San and leaders from a number of ethnic groups across the country signed the "Panglong Agreement" designed to bring the many ethnic nationalities in the country together.
In his Union Day speech, President U Htin Kyaw said “The main ingredient needed for internal peace is mutual trust among the ethnic national brothers and sisters. That is why ethnic national brothers and sisters need to strive based on union spirit with unqualified trust, unity which is firm and determination which is resolute and continue the process of negotiations and seeking solutions.”