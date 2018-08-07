800 more villagers flee fighting in Shan State

A fresh clash between rival ethnic armed groups in Myanmar’s war-torn Shan state forced more than 800 villagers to flee their homes and seek shelter in Buddhist monasteries on Monday according to an RFA report quoting an NGO worker and a village chief.
The fighting broke out a day earlier between troops from the Restoration Council of Shan State/Shan State Army-South (RCSS/SSA-S) and soldiers from the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) near Pangkut village in Namtu township, Nang Kham Mie from the Mangsan Charity Organization told RFA’s Myanmar Service.
The villagers, some of whom became ill after traveling through the jungle, are staying temporarily in monasteries in Mangsan village, the report said.