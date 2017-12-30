About 3,000 NVC and NID cards issued in Maungtaw Township, Rakhine

An official from Rakhine State Immigration and Population Department said nearly 3,000 people from Shwe Zar Village, Maungtaw Township, Rakhine State have been issued National Verification Cards (NVCs) and technology-based National Electronic IDs (NIDs), a pilot programme, according to a report in the Global New Light of Myanmar on December 29.
“NVC works by the ministry were started in 12 October with 60 staff as per the instruction of the State Counsellor Office. Currently, 50 staff divided into four groups are carrying out the programme. The four groups have already issued NVCs to 1,457 people and NIDs to 1,503 people of Shwe Zar Village, Maungtaw Myoma west ward and Myoma south ward in Maungtaw Township,” said Maungtaw District Immigration and Population Department Assistant Director Than Shwe.
Although the staff from the Ministry of Labour, Immigration and Population is continuing the process of issuing NVCs and NIDs in the compound of Basic Education Middle School (branch), Zedipyin Village, Shwe Zar Village Tract, Maungtaw Township, the number of people making NVCs and NIDs are declining. Shwe Zar Village tract containing 12 Muslim villages is close to Maungtaw Township.