Abundant supply of medicines at government hospitals: Health Minister

The Union Health and Sports Ministry Minister Dr. Myint Htwe said that there was an easy availability of medicines at government hospitals.
Union Health Minister Dr. Myint Htwe was speaking at State Counsellor’s Peace Talk held at Myaungmya, Ayeyarwady Region on April 10.
“Most medicines apart from some expensive cancer drugs are available at government hospitals. And also most of the lab tests are provided free of charge except some advanced diagnostic tests such as MRI,” he said.
He added that non-availability of medicines at government hospitals was impossible as his ministry spent considerable amount for medicines this financial year and some of them even expired as they could not be used in time.