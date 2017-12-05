Accused in drone case produced before court for fifth hearing

The accused journalists arrested for flying a drone and trying to film near parliament were produced before the Zabuthiri Township court on December 4 for the fifth time charged under the Export and Import Act.
They have already been sentenced to 2 months’ imprisonment by the court on November 10 in the first hearing but an additional charge made under Myanmar Aviation Act as also been filed.
The accused are Singapore branch reporter Malaysian national Moc Choy Lin, Singaporean reporter Lau Hon Meng both from a Turkey based news agency, and two Myanmar nationals, interpreter Aung Ning Soe and driver Hla Tin.
The hearing was heard under the Export and Import Act so defence attorney Khin Maung Zaw told reporters they would appeal to a higher court as it would be double jeopardy for his clients.
“We have two options. The first one is appealing the case to district court with revision and another one is appealing to Mandalay Region High Court to quash the case,” Khin Maung Zaw said.
The court fixed the next hearing for December 11.