Achieve peace through dialogue rather than arms – Suu Kyi

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi said that peace could not be achieved through armed struggle but by political means and political dialogue.
“Mom always says to armed organizations to sit down at the table and ask for what they want. Please debate using your brain not by arms. Present what you can accept and what you cannot accept. Please listen to each other. I always say these words to them. Peace can be achieved only through this means,” Aung San Suu Kyi said.
She was speaking with rural youths at Myanmar International Convention Centre in Naypyitaw on April 11.
Aung San Suu Kyi said that peace was badly and quickly needed to cure wounds and injuries caused by 60 years of civil war.
“If we want to get rid of these wounds and injuries we must work for achieving peace faster,” she said.