Action to be taken against disgruntled IC Band audience members

Police Inspector Kan Aung Myint from Mandalay Region No. 2 Police Station said that a number of individuals who vandalized the IC Band’s concert by throwing water bottles, liquor bottles, and stones after the show was delayed would have action taken against them once evidence from CCTV footage had been retrieved.
This incident happened on the evening of April 14, the third day of ‘Thingyan’ at a stage built in front of Yadanabon Zoo, north of Mandalay Palace, Aungmyaytharsan Township, Mandalay.
The concert was scheduled to commence at 3:30 p.m. but was delayed due to a problem resulting in some angry audience members attacking the stage.