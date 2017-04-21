Adverse weather conditions set to hit northern Myanmar

The weather bureau has warned of hailstones and gale-force winds in nine regions and states from 20 to 24 April due to a wave of dangerous weather that has moved from the west to east, state media reported on 21 April.
The Meteorology and Hydrology Department has alerted people in Nay Pyi Taw, Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway and Bago regions and Kachin, Shan, Chin and Rakhine states to take precautions to protect themselves from the gales, which may reach 30 to 34 mph and hailstorms, which might occur along with isolated heavy rainfall.
Strong gales accompanied by heavy rain and hailstones struck two townships in Mandalay Region on 22 April in 2016, levelling trees, destroying houses and killing people and animals.