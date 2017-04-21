Adverse weather conditions set to hit northern Myanmar

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 21 April 2017

Trees and lampposts felled by heavy winds in Mandalay on 1 May 2016. Photo: Bo Bo/Mizzima

The weather bureau has warned of hailstones and gale-force winds in nine regions and states from 20 to 24 April due to a wave of dangerous weather that has moved from the west to east, state media reported on 21 April.

The Meteorology and Hydrology Department has alerted people in Nay Pyi Taw, Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway and Bago regions and Kachin, Shan, Chin and Rakhine states to take precautions to protect themselves from the gales, which may reach 30 to 34 mph and hailstorms, which might occur along with isolated heavy rainfall.

Strong gales accompanied by heavy rain and hailstones struck two townships in Mandalay Region on 22 April in 2016, levelling trees, destroying houses and killing people and animals.

More Articles

Non-transparent contracts in Yangon Region to be reviewed
NGOs call for the establishment of an independent political prisoner review mechanism
Myanmar yet to ask UK to arrest murder suspect
Seven more drug ring suspects arrested
RSF calls for thorough investigation into journalist’s murder
Peace Commission to meet Northern Alliance this month

Advertisements

This Week