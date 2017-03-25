Advocate Ko Ni murder case hearing starts with weapons charge

The hearing on the murder of Advocate Ko Ni and taxi driver Nay Win started Friday at Insein, Yangon northern district court with a weapons charge.
The accused Kyi Lin and three were produced before the court and the court examined prosecutor police officer on weapons charge. Police Capt. Mya Tun Kyaw indicted Kyi Lin and Aung Win Zaw on March 3 at Yangon northern district court with criminal case number 46/2017 under section 19(d)(f) of 1878 Arms Act.
Public prosecutor said that today’s examination is preliminary examination.
Public prosecutor Nay La said, “Today’s examination is preliminary hearing to prosecution on weapons charges. Aung Win Zaw’s denial on involvement in this weapons case is, I must say, ineffective. I can say only this at this moment. There are many more witnesses left to be examinedin this charge.”
In today’s hearing in this case, prosecution witness was examined in weapons case and accused Kyi Lin and Aung Win Tun submitted their power of attorney to represent them in the case by advocate Kyaw Kyaw Htike and Higher Grade Pleader Aung Khaing will represent for Aung Win Tun as defence attorney in this case.
HGP Aung Khaing who represents accused Aung Win Zaw and Aung Win Tun said, “Prosecutor police captain gave his statement today that these weapons were not seized from Aung Win Zaw. Yes, this is true. These weapons and ammunitions were seized from Kyi Lin at the crime scene, Mingaladon airport. And there is no document evidence on Aung Win Zaw for his alleged role in ordering (Kyi Lin) to shoot in this case. The prosecutor could not give his statement today as eyewitness account.”
According to Yangon northern district court, Information In-charge, Deputy District Judge (6) Khin Maung Myint, on the next hearing fixed on March 31, criminal case number 45/2017 murder case under sections 302/34/212 of Penal Code with the accused Kyi Lin, Aung Win Zaw, Zeya Phyo, Aung Win Tun and fugitive Aung Win Khaing will be heard by examining prosecution witness police officer Inspector Moe Naing who was on duty at airport on that day.
In this murder case, legal adviser of National League for Democracy party and advocate Ko Ni was shot dead at close range at Mingladon International Airport on January 29, 2017 at about 5 p.m. and then the taxi driver Ne Win was similarly shot dead by same gunman Kyi Lin while he was in hot pursuit for arresting this gunman.