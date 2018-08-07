All witnesses in Reuters reporters’ case have now been examined

Advocate Than Zaw Aung who represents the two Reuters reporters said that the court had now examined all witnesses so the court would pronounce its judgment soon.

The case was heard at Yangon North District court on August 6 the 35th hearing. The Director of Yangon Journalist School (YJS) Ye Naing Moe, friend of the accused Walone, and Thant Zin Soe, were examined as defence witnesses yesterday.

Ye Naing Moe said to media after court hearing that he testified to court on the characters of the two Reuters reporters Walone and Kyaw Soe Oo, their attitude on journalism and his attitude on them.

The reporters were arrested on December 12, 2017 after they were allegedly found with classified documents of some copies of Maungdaw Township Police Security Force report in their possession and they were charged under the Official Secrets Act which carries a maximum punishment of 14-year imprisonment.

Walone told media after their hearing, “We have never betrayed our country. We always cover the news energetically in accordance with journalistic ethics. Today is the last day of examination of the witnesses. So, the court will pronounce its judgment soon. We believe in the court and believe that the court will give fair and correct judgment in this case.”

