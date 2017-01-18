Amnesty calls for action to be taken over two missing Kachin pastors

Amnesty International as called for urgent action to be taken over two missing Kachin Pastors.
The two pastors, who had been helping journalists report on alleged military abuses in northern Shan State, have been missing since 24 December 2016. According to the press release, they were last seen near a Myanmar Army post in Mongkoe town, their fate and whereabouts remain unknown.
Dumdaw Nawng Lat, a pastor and community elder from Mongkoe town in Muse Township, northern Shan State, was summoned to a nearby army post, to apparently discuss the arrest of a local man, on 24 December 2016. Accompanied by his nephew Langjaw Gam Seng, also a pastor in Mongkoe, the two men were last seen near the army post, locally known as Byu Har Kone, at around 5pm that evening.
A missing person’s report was filed by relatives with the Muse Township police station on 4 January 2017, however, no information about the fate or whereabouts of the two men has been obtained.