ANC not certain to sign NCA, says Nai Han Thar

Despite speculation that three organizations of the United Nationalities Federal Council (UNFC) would sign Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA), UNFC Chairman Nai Han Thar said that only two organizations were certain to sign the agreement.
Nai Han Thar was responding to reports that the New Mon State Party (NMSP), Lahu Democratic Union (LDU) and Arakan National Council (ANC) would sign the NCA on February 13.
ANC was not available for comment.
Nai Han Thar added that though they would sign NCA, NMSP and LDU would not leave the UNFC.
The second regular meeting of UNFC was held on February 10 and was suspended temporarily until February 13 as NMSP and LDU have to sign NCA.
The meeting held on February 10 was reportedly attended by representatives of Karenni National Progressive Party (KNPP), Shan State Progressive Party (SSPP), Arakan National Council (ANC) and alliance groups outside UNFC, Kachin Independence Organization (KIO), besides two armed organizations, NMSP and LDU, which will sign NCA.
UNFC issued a press statement on February 11 which says the second regular meeting will be resumed after the singing of the NCA by NMSP and LDU.