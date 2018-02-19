ANP postpones party congress

By
RiA
On Monday, 19 February 2018

Photo: Aye Chan Khaing/Mizzima

The Arakan National Party (ANP) Vice-Chairman Khaing Pyi Soe said that their second party congress would not be held in early 2018 as planned due to a political crisis in the party.

According to the party constitution, the party congress should be held every five year but a resolution was passed at the Central Committee plenary meeting held in December 2015 which decided to hold the second congress in December 2017 on the grounds of instability in the party, but this was also not possible.

Currently the party is considering a resignation letter tendered by current party chairman Dr. Aye Maung. Dr. Aye Maung faces a high treason charge and is currently in judicial custody in Sittwe prison.

Edited for style

More Articles

Myanmar farmers going against the grain with apps
Myanmar to get five more TV channels
Bangladesh hands list to Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation
Letpaduang people protest against copper mine company
Hindus from Maungdaw have difficulty in returning home
Behind the scenes of Shan National Day at Loi Tai Leng
....

Advertisements

This Week