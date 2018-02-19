ANP postpones party congress

The Arakan National Party (ANP) Vice-Chairman Khaing Pyi Soe said that their second party congress would not be held in early 2018 as planned due to a political crisis in the party.
According to the party constitution, the party congress should be held every five year but a resolution was passed at the Central Committee plenary meeting held in December 2015 which decided to hold the second congress in December 2017 on the grounds of instability in the party, but this was also not possible.
Currently the party is considering a resignation letter tendered by current party chairman Dr. Aye Maung. Dr. Aye Maung faces a high treason charge and is currently in judicial custody in Sittwe prison.
