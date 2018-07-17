Anti-Corruption Commission registers a case against 12 Customs Officials

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 17 July 2018

Anti-Corruption Commission office.

The Anti-Corruption Commission under the Ministry of Planning and Finance issued a press statement on July 16 which says the commission registered a case against 12 customs officers and employees in connection with the import of vehicles.

The Anti-Corruption Commission investigated this case of taking bribes through customs clearance agencies by customs officials in the clearing of imported vehicles from customs warehouses at ports after receiving complaints.

The complainants sent their complaints to the Anti-Corruption Commission which said that delivery van importers had to give bribes to customs officials through customs clearance agencies for clearing their vehicles from Yangon port and bribes for clearing vehicles which were imported in violation of policies made by Vehicles Importing Supervision Committee.

