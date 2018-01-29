Anti-drug squad arrest four in Maungtaw

Security personnel have arrested four suspects along with 19,500 stimulant tablets from a boat near Maungni Village, Maungtaw Township on the Naf River on 26 January.
Similarly, an anti-drug squad raided the house of a suspected drug smuggler in Maungni Village, Myoma Kanyintan village-tract in Maungtaw Township.
The force found two suspects in the house and confiscated 1,285,750 stimulant pills from a trawler. The suspects have been charged under the narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law.