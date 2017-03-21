Appointment of Yangon Region High Court judge postponed after legislator’s objection

The Yangon Region Government Chief Minister nominated a judge to be appointed as a High Court judge at the legislative assembly session held on March 20, however, the appointment was postponed after a legislator objected to the nomination.
Legislator Kyaw Zeya from Yangon Region, Dagon Township constituency said that the time given to legislators to study the personal profile of the nominated judge was too short and the profile was incomplete so he had to object to the nomination.
“Judiciary is important. The personal profile of a nominated judge must be complete and perfect and it must be given to legislators with enough time for study, I say, about two or three days. I objected to this nomination because there was not enough time for study,” he said.
On behalf of the Chief Minister Phyo Min Thein, the region government minister of border affairs and security Col. Tin Aung Tun told the assembly session that the complete personal profile of the nominated judge would be presented again at an appropriate time and it would be convenient for the legislators.