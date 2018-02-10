Arakan nationalists charged with high treason

Sittwe district court announced February 9 that two accused, House of Representatives MP from Ann constituency Dr. Aye Maung and writer and charity worker Wai Hin Aung, have been charged high treason.
These two accused were produced before the court on Friday at 10 a.m. and the judge read out the charges against them.
Arakan National Party (ANP) former township chairman Aung Than Wai said, “In today’s hearing, the court let them know what charges were brought against them in the indictment. They were charged with high treason. The judge read out the charges framed against them. That was all in today’s hearing.”
Dr. Aye Maung and young writer Wai Hin Aung were charged under sections 17(1)(2) of the Unlawful Associations Act, section 505(b) of the Penal Code (conducting public mischief) and sections 121(b)(c) of the Penal Code, high treason.
They were first produced before the Rathedaung township court on January 29 and charged under sections 17(1)(2) of the Unlawful Associations Law and section 505(b) of Penal Code (conducting public mischief) and then they were produced before the Sittwe district court on Friday.
The police filed case against them for their speeches delivered on the anniversary day of loss of Rakhine Kingdom held on January 15 in Rathedaung which allegedly “caused disharmony among national races”, and since then they have been detained in judicial custody.
Sittwe district court fixed the next hearing for this case on February 21.