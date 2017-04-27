Archbishop of Yangon reminds religious leaders about their role in peacemaking

Myanmar’s prominent Catholic Church leader on Wednesday reminded his counterparts from other faiths about their moral obligation to build peace and harmony at the grassroots levels in the strife-torn country, UCANEWS reported on 26 April.
Speaking at an interreligious peace conference in Yangon, Cardinal Charles Bo told leaders from Buddhism, Christianity, Islam and Hinduism, that the wish for peace needs to shine through every word and deed, and solutions must be found through "dialogue and mutual understanding." According to the report.
The cardinal stressed the importance of the Panglong conference which seeks to bring together the country's diverse ethnic groups to discuss how to end conflict and negotiate a permanent solution.
"Peace and harmony at the grassroots level will help all the future Panglong peace conferences. Religious people have a role in dialogue and peacemaking," Cardinal Bo said in his keynote speech while addressing some 200 participants, including delegates from civil society sectors.
Organized by the Catholic church, the two-day conference has as its theme, "The role of religions in building a nation of peace and development: Peace is possible, peace is the only way."