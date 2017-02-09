Armed bodyguards increased for Aung San Suu Kyi’s security

Naypyitaw Police Chief Pol. Col. Zaw Khin Aung confirmed to Mizzima on February 8 that the Myanmar Police Force’s Anti-Terror Department responsible for the security of VIPs and state leaders including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi had enhanced their security measures for them.
Pol. Col. Zaw Khin Aung said, “Previously we used weapons for personal security of VIPs but in the current situation we enhanced our security measures by using police vehicles and increasing the number of personnel along the routes their motorcades use.”
State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was placed on an ISIS hit list in August 2016, and since then security has been increased for her, recently these security measures were further enhanced after Advocate Ko Ni was shot dead by a gunman on January 29 at Yangon International Airport.
Pol. Col. Zaw Khin Aung said, “Nay Pyi Taw is union territory under the direct administration of the President so we will not let security here be compromised.”
Aung San Suu Kyi will attend the 70th Union Day celebration ceremony which is scheduled to be held in Panglong, southern Shan State.