Armed conflict must be eliminated to end human trafficking – Vice President

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 14 September 2017

Myanmar Vice President U Henry Van Thio speaks during a ceremony marking Anti-Human Trafficking Day in Nay Pyi Taw on 13 September 2017. Photo: Min Min/Mizzima

Vice President U Henry Van Thio has called for eliminating armed conflicts in Myanmar to address human trafficking, stressing that eliminating armed conflicts plays a special important role in the government’s anti-human trafficking endeavour, state media reported on 14 September.

The remark came at a ceremony to mark the fifth Anti-Trafficking in Persons Day in Nay Pyi Taw yesterday.

He also warned that workers migrating elsewhere due to difficulties about their livelihood are facing the danger of human trafficking. He also said a lack of good education also increases possibilities of being trafficked.

More Articles

After threatening to kill Muslims, Yangon resident gets 8 days in jail
Government should take advice from parties in resolving country’s affairs, says NNDP Chairman
UN Council calls for ‘immediate steps’ to end Myanmar violence
Suu Kyi to address nation next week regarding National Reconciliation and Peace
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi scraps UN trip amid Rakhine crisis
Myanmar must learn from Yugoslavia’s fate

Advertisements

This Week