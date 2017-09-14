Armed conflict must be eliminated to end human trafficking – Vice President

Vice President U Henry Van Thio has called for eliminating armed conflicts in Myanmar to address human trafficking, stressing that eliminating armed conflicts plays a special important role in the government’s anti-human trafficking endeavour, state media reported on 14 September.
The remark came at a ceremony to mark the fifth Anti-Trafficking in Persons Day in Nay Pyi Taw yesterday.
He also warned that workers migrating elsewhere due to difficulties about their livelihood are facing the danger of human trafficking. He also said a lack of good education also increases possibilities of being trafficked.