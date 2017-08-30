ARSA wants to create Islamic Republic: Home Minister

ARSA terrorists are trying to create an Islamic Republic in Northern Rakhine, says Union Minister for Home Affairs Lt-Gen Kyaw Swe.
"These terrorists are trying to dismantle the local administrative structure., he said while briefing foreign diplomats at Nay Pyi Taw.
He clarified that the police have been taking the principle role to protect the civilian population, but the military have now been requested to assist the police in view ofthe growing terrorist threat in northern Rakhine.
National Security Advisor U Thaung Tun said during the same briefing that the current round of violence in the area was "significantly different from previous attacks."
He stressed that the acts of terror have serious implications not only for the country but the region and beyond.
"It is a clear indication that the terrorists planned and executed the attacks to undermine efforts of the Government and the international community to achieve peace, stability, and sustainable development in Rakhine State."
U Thaung Tun continued the briefing by saying that the 25 August 2017 was Myanmar’s Black Friday – a day of infamy.
In the early hours of the 25 August, extremist terrorist group, ARSA, launched attacks on 30 police posts and an army base in Maungdaw, Buthidaung and Rathedaung townships. U Thaung Tun said the terrorists brutally killed 10 policemen, a soldier and an immigration officer.
He stated that innocent civilians including women and children have also been targeted.
U Thaung Tun reiterated that Myanmar is committed to fight against terrorism and that the government will not allow its efforts to be derailed by terrorist acts.
"We have a sovereign right to defend our country against terrorist acts," the NSA said, but added that the government " would exercise maximum restraint in order to avoid collateral damage and casualties among innocent civilians."
He called on all communities to cooperate with the government in its endeavours to restore peace and stability in the affected areas.