Aung San Suu Kyi attends former NLD Chairman Aung Shwe’s funeral service

The funeral service for former National League for Democracy (NLD) party Chairman Aung Shwe was held yesterday, August 17, in the afternoon at Yayway cemetery, North Okkalapa Township, Yangon.
Aung Shwe was one of the founders of NLD which was founded on September 27, 1988 and acted as a member of Central Executive Committee (CEC). He contested the 1990 general elections and won a seat for Mayangon constituency, Yangon. He took the chairman post of NLD when Aung San Suu Kyi and Tin Oo were detained and arrested.
State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi said at the funeral service that he stood firmly in the journey to democracy and in the struggle for achieving genuine democracy.
“The people fully supported our NLD party and also the spirit of Aung Shwe who always stood firmly for achieving democracy on the journey to [achieving] genuine democracy. So, our party praises his work and spirit as a distinguished person of our party,” Aung San Suu Kyi said.
After 1991, the then NLD Chairman Aung Shwe expelled Aung San Suu Kyi from the party under pressure from the military regime while the latter was under house arrest. NLD CEC member Nyan Win said that the expulsion of Aung San Suu Kyi from the party was just a pretension for the sake of the survival of the party.
“The regime finally gave an ultimatum to the party to expel (Aung San Suu Kyi and Tin Oo) or the party would be deregistered. At that time both persons were not free and they could not do any work in reality. In this situation, they were expelled from the party. And after being released from house arrest and detention, both of them were reinstated in their former posts. That’s all. The real intention of expulsion of them from the party is clearer now. They were expelled from the party as a pretension for the survival of our party,” Nyan Win said.
The funeral service of former NLD Chairman Aung Shwe was attended by the State Counsellor, cabinet members, NLD party members, and relatives.