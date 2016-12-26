Aung San Suu Kyi calls for efforts to restore Yangon’s glory

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi has called on the people to work together with the government in restoring Yangon city's glory of "the most beautiful country in the eastern region", expressing the government's commitment to upgrade the former capital city, Myanmar News Agency reported Sunday.
Speaking at the opening of the Yadana Hninsi housing complex Saturday, the new government's first public housing development project in Yangon, Aung San Suu Kyi urged the people and private businessmen to assist in implementing the project which she called a public-private partnership model.
The project, which started on June 1, is a model project for future housing complexes in Dagon Seikkan township with its five 18-storey buildings.
The Yangon region government has adopted a five-year plan from 2016 to 2010 to build 180,000 apartments, of them 8,000 will be built in two years from 2016 to 2017 in Yangon region and the apartments will be sold at low cost on an installment basis, according to the Construction Ministry.
Meanwhile, the Yangon region government is drawing a south-west expansion plan with the city to establish seven new satellite towns, namely Yangon Eastern, Yangon South-West, Thanlyin, Dala, Htantabin, Hmawby and Helgu townships.
The Greater Yangon Urban Development Project 2040 is to be implemented in cooperation with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
The existing Yangon city has a population of over 6 million and an area of 795 square-km.
Courtesy Global Times