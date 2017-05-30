Aung San Suu Kyi hails incorporation of adopted principles into union agreement

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday hailed the incorporation of 37 adopted principles into a union agreement.
Suu Kyi, also chair of the Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee (UPDJC), made the remarks following the incorporation in the last day session of Myanmar' 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference.
She said it is a step towards peace, national reconciliation and the emergence of a democratic federal union.
She urged all organizations and individuals that have not participated in the conference to join the historic endeavour towards a peaceful democratic federal union.
The 37 adopted principles out of 41, proposed by the UPDJC and resulting from state and regional level political dialogue, include 12 with the political sector, 11 with the economic sector, four with the social sector and 10 with the land and environment sector.
The 37 agreed principles, in accordance with the Nationwide Cease-fire Accord (NCA), were signed by leaders of participating groups of the government, parliament, military, cease-fired ethnic armed groups and political parties.
Inaugurated by Aung San Suu Kyi, the second meeting of the 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference, which began last Wednesday, was attended by some 1,400 representatives from the government, the parliament, the military, invited political parties, ethnic armed organizations and civil society.
