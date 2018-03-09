Aung San Suu Kyi stresses need to promote role of women

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 9 March 2018

Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a speech during the International Women's Day ceremony at the Myanmar International Convention Center 2 in Nay Pyi Taw on 8 March 2018. Photo: Min Min/Mizzima

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi has stressed the need for giving priority to promoting the role of women in rural areas, voicing support and encouragement to the female population there, Xinhua reported quoting local media.

Speaking at the International Women's Day event in Nay Pyi Taw Thursday, Aung San Suu Kyi emphasized the importance of the women's role in rural areas as 30 percent of the gross domestic product of the country comes from the agricultural sector, while 70 percent of the total population is living in rural areas.

She also urged the new generation of women to strive for their security and improve their skill while emulating the talented Myanmar women of successive past eras.

More Articles

Open Letter by the Dutch Ambassador to Daw Aung San Suu Kyi for International Women’s Day
Senior Myanmar official rejects ‘ethnic cleansing’ charge
Refugee shot dead in gang fight in Bangladesh camp
UN rights chief calls for Myanmar war crimes panel
US Holocaust Museum strips rights award from Myanmar’s Suu Kyi
Parliament passes peaceful demonstration amendment bill
....

Advertisements

This Week