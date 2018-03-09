Aung San Suu Kyi stresses need to promote role of women

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi has stressed the need for giving priority to promoting the role of women in rural areas, voicing support and encouragement to the female population there, Xinhua reported quoting local media.
Speaking at the International Women's Day event in Nay Pyi Taw Thursday, Aung San Suu Kyi emphasized the importance of the women's role in rural areas as 30 percent of the gross domestic product of the country comes from the agricultural sector, while 70 percent of the total population is living in rural areas.
She also urged the new generation of women to strive for their security and improve their skill while emulating the talented Myanmar women of successive past eras.