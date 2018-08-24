Aung San Suu Kyi stripped of Freedom of Edinburgh award

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has been stripped of the rare Freedom of Edinburgh award over her refusal to act on the Rohingya crisis — making this the seventh honour that she has lost since the violence erupted, Global News reported.
The long-celebrated Nobel Peace Prize winner was given the award in 2005 to honour her role in championing peace and democracy in Myanmar, where she was living under house arrest.
Cities in the United Kingdom, such as Oxford, Glasgow, Newcastle and now Edinburgh have all revoked Suu Kyi’s honorary awards as the leader’s international reputation has been tarnished over the crimes committed in Myanmar.