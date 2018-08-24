Aung San Suu Kyi stripped of Freedom of Edinburgh award

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 24 August 2018

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi looks on during the 43rd Singapore Lecture at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Singapore, 21 August 2018. Photo: Wallace Woon/EPA

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi looks on during the 43rd Singapore Lecture at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Singapore, 21 August 2018. Photo: Wallace Woon/EPA

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has been stripped of the rare Freedom of Edinburgh award over her refusal to act on the Rohingya crisis — making this the seventh honour that she has lost since the violence erupted, Global News reported.

The long-celebrated Nobel Peace Prize winner was given the award in 2005 to honour her role in championing peace and democracy in Myanmar, where she was living under house arrest.

Cities in the United Kingdom, such as Oxford, Glasgow, Newcastle and now Edinburgh have all revoked Suu Kyi’s honorary awards as the leader’s international reputation has been tarnished over the crimes committed in Myanmar.

More Articles

Refugees mark ‘black day’ one year after Myanmar violence
Flashback - Last year's Parami Roundtable discussion on Myanmar and BIMSTEC in Yangon, 1 September, 2017. Photo: Thura/Mizzima
Focus on BIMSTEC and the Bay of Bengal
EU to provide emergency relief to Myanmar flood victims
Mizzima announces broadcast partnership with Indian broadcaster
A old woman sits among piled up belongings of residents taking shelter inside a pagoda which is turned into a temporary evacuation center at Hpa-An Township in Kayin State, Myanmar, 02 August 2018. Photo: Lynn Bo Bo/EPA
New flood relief camps opened in Kayin State
Rohingya refugee volunteers walk along Balukhali refugee camp in Ukhia district near Cox's Bazar on August 23, 2018. Photo: Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP
Half ‘lost’ refugee children orphaned by violence: study
....

Advertisements

This Week