Award-winning chef Thae Thae Zaw sets sights on SE Asian competition

Hilton Vocational Training graduate Ms Thae Thae Zaw’s dream came true when she won gold medal for plated dessert display at the 2018 Myanmar Culinary Arts Competition in July. She now has her eyes set on international success with the Hilton South East Asia F&B Masters, according to a press release issued on 13 July.
Ms Thae Thae Zaw, from Pyinmanar in Nay Pyi Taw, joined Hilton as one of the first Vocational Trainee students in 2015. Upon winning, she was ecstatic to give back to Hilton and her teachers, who have been instrumental in changing her life, and said “I am so honored to have won. I want to continue making my family and Hilton proud.”
Following her training, Thae Thae Zaw added new desserts to Hilton Nay Pyi Taw’s menu.
Her inspiring creations, cooked with locally sourced ingredients, were much appreciated by guests, which led the hotel to enter her into the 2018 Myanmar culinary competition. The competition is in its 5th year and held in Yangon for professional chefs from all over the country.
She practiced daily for the competition and was supported by Hilton’s staff. “I noticed her confidence growing by the day and I was so proud to see her improvements” said her mentor Rizwan Fazuldeen, Executive Pastry Chef at Hilton Nay Pyi Taw.
Her creation of Honey Pollen and Milk Chocolate Mousse, with honey pollen from the hotel’s organic garden, was praised by the judges. Her second dish, Myanmar Moon Tea Mousse with Black Sticky Rice, is a careful blend of local flavors that the judges couldn’t get enough of.
Another bronze Medal was won by Ms Thit Thit Lin, currently a Hilton vocational training center student, for her grilled salmon with citrus sauce dish. A further Hilton Mandalay team member, cold kitchen cook San Myo, also won a bronze medal.
