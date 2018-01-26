Bago Region Parliament approves regional ministers

By
Zayya Maw
On Friday, 26 January 2018

A general view of the Myanmar Parliament complex in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar. Photo: Hein Htet/EPA

Bago Region Parliament has approved Dr. Saw Nyo Win as Bago Region Minister for Natural Resources, Forest and Environmental Conservation and Nyunt Nyunt Htay as Bago Region Minister for Municipal and Social Affairs after nominations by the Bago Region Chief Minister Thein Win.

In the emergency session (1/2018) of the Bago Region parliament held on January 25, the Chief Minister Thein Win made the nominations 

The new Natural Resources, Forest and Environmental Conservation Minister Dr. Saw Nyo Win is from Thanatpin Township Constituency No.1 and the new Municipal and Social Affairs Minister Nyunt Nyunt Htay is from Oakpho Township Constituency No.1. 

Kyaw Min San (former Bago Region Minister for Natural Resources, Forest and Environmental Conservation) and Maung Maung Lwin (former Bago Region Minister for Municipal and Social Affairs) resigned on January 10. Their resignations were voluntary.

