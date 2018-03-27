BBC Burmese Service airs on Mizzima TV free-on-air channel

The BBC’s Burmese Service can now be received on newly launched Mizzima TV’s free-on-air channel.
BBC Burmese Service 15-minute news programme can be viewed at 8:45 p.m. from Monday to Friday.
In the programme, domestic and international breaking news produced by the BBC Burmese Service can be viewed on Mizzima TV free channel and in daily programme directly broadcast from London and includes interesting events in the UK and TV feature programmes.
BBC Burmese Service chief Min Htet said, “This is a good opportunity for BBC to bring BBC news programmes to Myanmar audiences through Mizzima channel. BBC has constant demand by the Myanmar audience for credible and reliable news stories especially at this time of rampant biased and fake news spreading on social media and other platforms. And it is very important to access credible and reliable news. The cooperation between BBC and Mizzima will benefit those who want to have real time news stories across the world and locally.”
Mizzima TV free-on-air channel was launched on March 24.
Mizzima Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director Soe Myint said, “We are glad to have an opportunity to broadcast the BBC Burmese news service on our channel. We recognize and appreciate the highest standards of news presentation and news stories of the BBC. We believe the Myanmar audience will welcome BBC news on our TV channel.”