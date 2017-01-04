Body found during search for people missing after Hpakant landslide

Search underway at the mine site.​ Photo: U Kyaw Swa Aung

A body was found on January 2 during a search for two people missing after a heap of waste soil collapsed in a Hpakant jade mine on December 28, said Kyaw Swa Aung, the administrative chief of Hpakant Township.

The body was found around 6 pm on January 2.

“The body is disfigured. We showed the families of the two missing people the body. But they could not decide whether the body is their family member or not. Even the clothes on the body were disfigured. And it has been a few days, so it is difficult to guess who is it,” said Kyaw Swa Aung.

After a 400-feet-high heap of waste soil collapsed at 4:45 pm on December 28, 45-year-old Maung Shwe and 37-year-old Chit Ko went missing. Three other people were injured. The digging to search for them began on December 29.

The collapse at the Kyauk Sein Nandaw Company land dumpsite took place where a similar landslide occurred in November 2015.

