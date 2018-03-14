Bomb explodes at boarding school hostel in Tigyaing

By
Aung Ko Oo
On Wednesday, 14 March 2018

Sagaing Region Legislative Assembly legislator Thein Han confirmed to Mizzima that a bomb exploded on March 12 at 1 p.m. at Hpu Pwint Wai boarding school hostel run by Khin Khin in Ahletaw village, Tigyaing Township, Sagaing Region.

“There was a bomb explosion at about 1 p.m. but there were no casualties,” he said.

Thein Han added that the local army unit and local police force conducted search operation after the explosion and found 9 unexploded bombs in the area.

Though Thein Han said someone who allegedly planted the bomb had been arrested in Shwebo but the Township police chief could not confirm this.

