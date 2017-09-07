Border fence upgrade for troubled Rakhine

The Myanmar government is planning to mend and expand border fencing in troubled Rakhine State along the border with Bangladesh.
According to a press release from the President’s Office on September 6, a meeting was held by President Htin Kyaw and other top officials to discuss security on the porous border.
At the meeting, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Vice-President Myint Swe, Defence Services C-in-C Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, and Defence Services Deputy C-in-C Vice-Senior Gen. Soe Win briefed the President on the work underway.
Border fencing is being repaired urgently and new sections were proposed.
The meeting discussed the need for tighter security along the border so that terrorist attacks could be exposed, identified and action taken against them in accordance with the law.
Ths meeting was attended by President Htin Kyaw, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Vice-Presidents Myint Swe and Henry Van Thio, Speaker of House of Nationalities, Defence Services C-in-C, Deputy C-in-C, Minister of Home Affair, Minister of Defence, Minister of Border Affairs and Security, Minister of State Counsellor Office, Minister of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement and National Security Adviser Thaung Tun, the press release says.
Similarly Union Home Minister Gen. Kyaw Swe discussed at this meeting the work being carried out for security, restoring law and order and stability in these areas in responding to the terrorist attacks that have been taking place in Rakhine State.
Union Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Dr. Win Myat Aye briefed the meeting on the situation of the local ethnic people who had fled from their homes and are taking refuge in relief camps and the humanitarian assistance being supplied to them.