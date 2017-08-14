Buddhists protest against aid agencies working in Rakhine State

Hundreds of Buddhists protested in western Myanmar on Sunday against aid organizations they accuse of giving support to Muslim Rohingya militants, Reuters reported.
Buddhist monks and members of the Rakhine ethnic group held demonstrations in 15 towns, including the Rakhine state capital of Sittwe, demanding that aid agencies leave the western state immediately.
According to the Reuters report, pictures shared online of the protests showed monks holdings signs reading, “We don’t need terrorist supporter group,” and calling for the U.N. and international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) to “get out”.