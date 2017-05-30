Cabinet meeting room in secretariat where Bogyoke Aung San was assassinated to be restored

The cabinet meeting room in the secretariat where Bogyoke Aung San and other martyrs were assassinated will be restored to the original design and will be displayed to the public as a museum.
Currently the meeting room is being kept as a Buddhist shrine.
The technical consultant on conservation and Director of Yangon Heritage Trust (YHT) Moe Moe Lwin said on May 27 that they met with historians and museum experts regarding conservation of the secretariat building.
“We have over 100 points regarding conservation of the parliament building and cabinet meeting room in the Secretariat Building complex. For instance, how to conserve the rooms. The cabinet meeting room where Bogyoke Aung San was assassinated was converted to a Buddhist shrine. What will we do to this room? Shall we keep it in the current shape of a shrine or shall we reconvert it in accordance with the will of the families of the martyrs? In reconversion of this shrine room we have to care about removing the current furnishings and fittings. We have guidance and suggestions given to us for these works,” Moe Moe Lwin said.
There are two parts to conservation and reconversion of the secretariat building. They are conservation of strength and structure of the building and maintaining historical facts and displaying past events and incidents.
Museum expert and heritage building conservation work expert Mr. Vinod Daniel said, “People should know and see historical places and buildings.” He added that they would enhance the strength of the structure of the parliament building and cabinet meeting room where Bogyoke Aung San and other martyrs were assassinated before July 19 Martyrs’ Day.