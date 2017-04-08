Calls for enforcement of laws to protect differently abled people

Calls were made at a forum on Friday improve the laws related to the rights of differently able people and to make sure those that do exist are enforced.
Dr. Myat Thida from The Leprosy Mission Myanmar, speaking at the forum held at the Orchid Hotel for the rights of differently abled and disability that legal action should be taken for denying disability rights.
“Enacting and promulgation of the Disability Law cannot make much difference to them. Enforcement must be followed for those who violated this law. The enforcement will force them to abide by this law and then it will beneficial to our disabled people. It will be beneficial to no one unless it is enforced,” Dr. Myat Thida said.
Aung Ko, Chairman of Shwe Linyone Development for Disabled Organization, who attended this forum, told Mizzima: “A mother law has been enacted and promulgated but we have not yet have by-laws and rules. So we feel we have no clear knowledge and vision on how to protect the rights of disabled persons. We will have the feeling that more securerules and bye-laws could be issued.”
Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (Joint Session of both houses) passed this ‘Rights of Disabled Persons Law’ in 2015 but the rules and bye-laws have not yet been promulgated.