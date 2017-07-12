Case registered against man who allegedly posted obscene photos on social media

The police in Mandalay have registered a case against a man for allegedly posting obscene photos on Facebook.
Investigating Officer Sub-Inspector of Police (SIP) Wai Phyo Aung at the Tharzi Myoma Police Station, Mandalay Region, confirmed the news of registering a case against a person for posting obscene photos on social media under section 66(d) of Telecommunications Law.
Thazi Myoma Police Station registered case against Htin Aung Win aka Aung Aung, aged 32, on July 9 due to a complaint filed at the police station.
“The case is under investigation. The bail for the accused is not yet okay as narcotic drugs were found in his possession when the police visited his home under the jurisdiction of our police station to arrest him. So he was transferred to No. 3 Region Police Station,” the police officer said.
According to the case, a man living in No.6 Greater Block, Thazi Township, was told by his younger brother on June 27 that obscene photos were posted on the Facebook account of his wife. When he asked his wife about this case he was told that her Facebook account has been used by Htin Aung Win aka Aung Aung who worked in their house about four years ago when he changed her password.
The husband called Htin Aung Win aka Aung Aung and told him not to post obscene photos on his wife’s account and to delete them but the latter refused to delete the photos and allegedly threatened his family.
Because of this, the man registered the case against Htin Aung Win aka Aung Aung at Thazi Myoma Police Station and then the police filed the case against the accused under section 66(d) of the Telecommunications Law.