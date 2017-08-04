Cause of death of 500 chickens in Myeik not H5N1

Myeik municipal committee chairman Myat Ko Ko confirmed to Mizzima that the cause of death of 500 chickens in Myeik, Tanintharyi Region was not the H5N1 virus.
“Veterinary Department said that it was normal seasonal disease. The chickens died of legs freeing, not because of H5N1 virus,” Myat Ko Ko said.
In the last week, chickens in a poultry farm with about 750 chickens started to die and the total number of deaths reached 500 by July 31. Specimens were sent to the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department to find the cause of death.
Myeik municipal committee reportedly banned selling of chickens and eggs in all markets in the Myeik municipal committee area from July 29 to August 12 for the prevention of avian flu.
In recent days some basic education schools in Dawei, Tanintharyi Region had to be closed after some cases of H5N1 were reported.
Moreover, three chickens from a house in Zartiman Road, No. 6 Ward, Mayangon Township, Yangon Region died on July 28 specimens sent to a laboratory in Naypyitaw. The lab report confirmed that the chickens died of H5N1 virus.